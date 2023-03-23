Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said Bangladesh should formulate a roadmap considering its geo-strategic advantage to make the country an aviation hub. “Reaping on the dividend of our geo-strategic advantage, we should create a roadmap as to how we can make our country as an Aviation Hub,” she said in a video statement aired in the inaugural session of the first edition of Aviation Summit in Dhaka. The Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry, in collaboration with the UK and France, organised the “Bangladesh Aviation Summit-2023” at a city hotel. The prime minister described the summit as very significant for Bangladesh as it has aspiration to become an aviation hub in the region. She said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman undertook measures to turn the country into an ‘Aviation Hub’ to connect the East and the West capitalizing the advantage of Bangladesh’s geographical location, just after achieving the membership of ICAO in 1973. The premier said the move was halted immediately after the assassination of the Father of the Nation in 1975. “We have undertaken several measures to support the development of an aviation hub. During the last one decade, we implemented a host of projects to upgrade our airports, airport security and ground handling,” she said. As part of the move to make Bangladesh as an aviation hub, Sheikh Hasina asked the concerned government organisations, the airlines and other stakeholders to carry out their responsibility to create conducive environment for the development and sustaining market both for passengers and cargo. “The government is going to introduce e-visa system which will also facilitate and expedite the flow of passengers visiting Bangladesh for business or tourism,” she said. Promising aviation industry requires skilled manpower, she said, adding, “Our youth must have the opportunities to be trained to become pilots, aeronautics engineers, mechanics, crew members and much more.” The premier hoped that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University, established by her government, would be able to cater the demand of skilled manpower in the country’s aviation and aerospace industry. She said the aviation industry has to lead by example in tackling climate change and strive to meet SDGs. De-carbonation and sustainable aviation fuel are topics which will require investments, concrete actions and the support from developed aviation nations, she also said. “The aviation partnership proposed by the UK and France, through Airbus, to support us in our journey is very crucial,” she opined. Besides, a number of projects are running which include HSIA Expansion Project (Phase-I), Construction of General Aviation Hangar, Hangar Apron and Apron at North side of Fire Station at HSIA; Strengthening of Existing Runway and Taxiway at Shah Amanat International Airport, Chattogram; Development of Cox’s Bazar Airport (Phase-I), Cox’s Bazar Airport Runway Extension Project; Strengthening of Existing Runway and Taxiway at Osmani International Airport, Sylhet; and Enhancement of Capacity of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh on Public Security at HSIA, she added. The third terminal being constructed under HSIA Expansion Project (Phase-I), will create handling capacity of additional 12 million passengers and 4 million ton cargos, she said. Sheikh Hasina said, “The transformation of our economy helped boost the travel opportunities for our people and open up new routes and markets for our airlines”. When Bangladesh will turn into an Upper Middle Income Country by 2031 and a developed country by 2041, the aviation market will be further expanded, she said. The premier said as the economy of Bangladesh has grown, so has the importance of air cargo. “The air cargo market of Bangladesh is rapidly growing at 8 percent per year – three times the world average. This underlines the strong demand for a dedicated national cargo operation in our country. With all of this in mind, there are areas where aviation actors need to do more,” she said. PM’s Private Industry and Investment Affairs Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali and British MP Rushanara Ali, among others, spoke at the summit.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today announced more seven districts and 159 upazilas across the country as homeless and landless free while handing over 39365 more semi-pacca houses to the homeless people free of cost ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr.
“I have declared seven more districts and 159 upazilas as homeless and landless free,” she said while handing over the houses in the fourth phase of Ashrayan-2 project virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence here.
The prime minister said she has announced 159 upazilas including all the upazilas of seven districts– Madaripur, Gazipur, Narsingdi, Joypurhat, Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj and Chuadanga–, homeless and landless free.
She also said she had earlier announced 52 upazilas including all the upazilas of Panchagarh and Magura districts as homeless-landless free.
With today’s announcement, she said the total number of homeless-landless free districts stood at nine and upazilas at 211.
Sheikh Hasina said, “The greatest achievement of giving houses to the landless is to see smile on the faces of the distressed people”.
The Father of the Nation wanted to give the distressed people of Bangladesh an improved and dignified life by making the country poverty and hunger free for which her government is working tirelessly, she said.
The prime minister asked all concerned to prepare a list of the homeless and landless people to find out if anyone of any district remains out of getting houses.
She said she will give houses to everyone as her government’s target is to ensure housing for every landless and homeless people.
“We want every person to get home, shelter and livelihoods. They will no longer be a burden to society. We want everyone to stand on their own feet and live with due honour,” she said.
The prime minister reiterated her commitment that none will remain homeless and landless in Bangladesh of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
She said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman introduced the rehabilitation programme for the homeless people in 1972.
Following the footprints of Bangabandhu, she said her government took the initiative to provide ownership of houses and lands to homeless and landless people through the Ashrayan Project in 1997.
Earlier, the prime minister handed over 63,999 houses in the first phase, 53,330 in second phase and 59,133 in third phase of the Ashrayan-2 project.
With today’s distribution of 39365 more houses, the total number stood at 2,15,827 under the Ashrayan-2 Project.
Under the Ashrayan project, a total of 7,71,301 families have been rehabilitated so far since 1997. The number of rehabilitated people is 38,56,505 (estimated as five persons in a family).
PM’s Principal Secretary Md.Tofazzel Hossain Miah moderated the function.
A video-documentary on the changed lifestyle of the house recipients was screened at the programme.
The premier exchanged views with the beneficiaries of Nayapara Ashrayan project under Sreepur upazila in Gazipur district, Noagaon Ashrayan project under Gowainghat upazila in Sylhet and Uttarpar Ashrayan project under Banaripara in Barishal.
Under the Ashrayan-2 project, the landless and homeless people will get good quality tin-shed semi-pucca houses on two decimals of land.
The ownership of land is given to both husband and wife and land registration and mutation are also made against their names.
The government is not only building houses of the project on khas land rather lands are being bought from the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Trust to build houses
Sheikh Hasina said whenever the Awami League (AL) assumes power, they always work for welfare of the people and they are getting benefits of it.
Referring to the 1991 cyclone during the then BNP government, the prime minister said AL stood first beside the people although her party was in opposition.
“We (AL) first went to the cyclone-hit people. But, the then head of the government was asleep and she didn’t know anything,” she said.
The prime minister said her government took a project ‘Khurushkul Ashrayan Prokalpa’ on the outskirts of the Cox’s Bazar town to provide shelters to climate refugees.
The people, who were given shelter to the Khurushkul Ashrayan scheme, are mostly victims of the deadly 1991 cyclone, she said.
Around 4000 climate refugees took shelter in the flats in numerous five-storey houses, she added.
The prime minister said her government had even given houses to the people whose lands were acquired for implementing development projects that include the Padma Bridge and Payra Thermal Power Plant.
“No one will remain without an address. We have not only given them houses, but also arranged for pure drinking water and electricity. We have also given them loans for their livelihoods. They are now contributing to the country’s economy,” she said.
She also said the Father of the Nation had announced that one person could possess 100 bighas of land and the additional amount of land will be distributed to the farmers.
