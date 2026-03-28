Prime Minister to Inaugurate Sports Card on Monday

Prime Minister Tareq Rahman will inaugurate the Sports Card and allowance distribution program next Monday (March 30). Initially, 500 athletes will be brought under this allowance scheme.

State Minister for Youth and Sports, Aminul Hoque, announced this information at a press conference held at the National Sports Council on Saturday (March 28).

He stated that athletes who have established themselves at the national level and have represented Bangladesh for a long time will be included in a salary structure and provided with regular sports allowances. Additionally, they will be given special sports cards as a token of honor.

The State Minister further mentioned that athletes who have won various medals would be brought under a salary structure and provided with sports allowances.

Regarding the ministry’s future plans, Aminul Hoque informed that sports officers would be appointed in 495 upazilas (sub-districts). The Ministry of Youth and Sports has also undertaken a plan to reclaim occupied sports fields in various parts of Dhaka.