Pro-BNP lawyers vandalise polling booths during SCBA polls

Chanting ‘Joy Bangla’ slogan, pro-BNP lawyers attacked and vandalised polling booths during the elections to the Supreme Court Bar Association today.

During the sudden attacks that took place at around 3:30pm, the BNP-backed lawyers smashed fans, chairs, tables and other furniture at the Shaheed Shafiur Rahman auditorium, where polling booths were set up, making police compelled to go into action to control the situation, eyewitnesses said.

Immediately after the incident, lawyers backed by pro-liberation forces, including Awami League, brought out processions on the court premises protesting and condemning the attacks.

Earlier, some lawyers and media persons were injured as police were trying to disperse a group of BNP-backed lawyers from the court auditorium in order to bring the situation under control.

At one stage, two groups of lawyers started fighting while police tried to prevent them.