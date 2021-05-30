Prof Mostaque Hossain takes over charge as RMU VC

The newly-appointed Vice Chancellor (VC) of Rajshahi Medical University (RMU) Professor Dr AZM Mostaque Hossain (Tuhin) today took over his charge.

After assuming the office, Prof Mostaque Hossain paid glowing tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a floral wreath at his portrait in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 in the capital, said a RMU press release here.

Officials and employees of the RMU’s Dhaka liaison office as well as the new VC’s well-wishers accompanied him while paying homage to the Father of the Nation.

Earlier on May 27, Medical Education and Family Welfare Division under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued a notification, appointing Prof Mostaque Hossain, a retired professor of the surgery department of Dhaka Medical College, as the RMU VC for a four-year term.

Prof Mostaque Hossain was born at Bajanpara village under Fatejangapur union of Naria upazila in Shariatpur district on January 1 in 1960.

He is the third son of Dr MA Kashem, a close associate of Bangabandhu, former Member of Parliament (MP), Member of the National Assembly (MNA) of the then Madaripur (now Shariatpur), organiser of the Liberation War and Awami League leader.

His lone sister, two elder brothers, wife and a daughter are also physicians.

Prof Mostaque Hossain passed SSC and HSC examinations from Madaripur United Islamia Government High School and Dhaka’s Notre Dame College.

He obtained MBBS degree from Rajshahi Medical College (RMC) in 1984.

Prof Mostaque Hossain was a leader of the central committee of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student wing of Bangladesh Awami League, BCL’s RMC and Rajshahi City units, the release said.