Prof Yunus-led ‘Jatiya Oaikymoto Commission’ to start work from Saturday

The government has formed a seven-member ‘Jatiya Oaikymoto Commission’, led by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, to consider and adopt the recommendations submitted by six commissions.

A notification in this regard was issued on Wednesday by the Cabinet Division.

The commission’s other members are Constitutional Reform Commission chief Prof Ali Riaz, Public Administration Reform Commission chief Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury, Police Reform Commission chief Safar Raj Hossain, Election Reform Commission chief Badiul Alam Majumder, Judiciary Reform Commission chief Justice Emdadul Haque and Anti-Corruption Reform Commission chief Dr Iftekharuzzaman.

The newly formed commission will start functioning from February 15 and its tenure has been fixed for next six months.

The commission will hold discussions with political parties and forces to form a national consensus to consider and accept the recommendations of the commissions formed for reforms in the election system, public administration, judiciary and anti-corruption, including police activities.

The commission will recommend steps in this regard later.

The Chief Adviser’s office will perform the secretarial duties of this commission, the notification also said.