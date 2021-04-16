Programmes taken to observe ‘Mujibnagar Day’ amid pandemic

Several programmes have been taken to observe the historic Mujibnagar Day tomorrow in compliance with the health rules in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are expected to issue separate messages on the eve of the day recalling the historic event. The day will begin with the hoisting of the national flag at sunrise at Liberation War Memorial Centre (Muktijuddho Srity Kendro) at Mujibnagar in Meherpur district.

Later, wreaths will be laid at 9:30 am at the Liberation War Memorial Center in Mujibnagar abiding by the health rules.

Led by Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, wreath will be laid at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Bangabandhu Bhaban premises at Dhanmondi-32 in the city at 10 am.

On this day, various socio-cultural organizations will hold virtual discussions and meetings while similar programmes will be held at district and upazila levels and also at Bangladesh embassies abroad highlighting the significance of the day.

Newspapers will publish special supplements while Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television and private TV channels will air different programmes highlighting significance of the day.

The historic Mujibnagar Day is observed every year marking the oath-taking ceremony of country’s first government on April 17, 1971.

Following the Pakistan army’s genocide on unarmed Bangalees on the black night of March 25 in 1971, senior leaders of Awami League assembled at Baidyanathtala in Meherpur on April 17 to form the provisional government of independent Bangladesh.

Baidyanathtala, mainly a mango orchard, was later named Mujibnagar after ceremonial formation of the provisional government of Bangladesh. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was declared the first president of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, while Syed Nazrul Islam was appointed the acting president in the absence of Bangabandhu.

Tajuddin Ahmed was appointed as the first prime minister, while Khondoker Moshtaque Ahmed, Capt M Mansur Ali and AHM Qamaruzzaman were named as cabinet members.

The interim government named General MAG Osmani as Commander-in-Chief of Mukti Bahini while appointed Major General Abdur Rob as chief of staff. The provisional government gave successful leadership to the War of Liberation for achieving victory on December 16.