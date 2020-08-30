Public transport goes back to previous fare from Sept 1: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said the government has decided to reinstate previous fare for public transports on conditions from September 1, instead of the fare adjusted in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, considering the overall situation and public interest.

“Public transport will go back to previous fare from September 1. But health guidelines must be followed strictly. The transports would not carry additional passengers against seats, everyone – passengers, drivers and supervisors – must wear facemask and disinfectant should be used to keep vehicles germs free,” he said.

Quader, also Awami League general secretary, was addressing a view-exchange with Dhaka road zone, BRTA and BRTC officials, joining it virtually from his official residence on parliament premises.

Quader said hand washing facilities, including soaps and sanitizers, should be ensured and passengers must abide by the health guidelines properly to keep them safe from getting infected by the deadly virus.

The minister gave directives to Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) to issue a notification about the new decision side by side intensifying its regular monitoring measures to check the violation of government directives by vehicles on streets.

He also asked the highway police, district administrations and others concerned to remain more active in making the vehicles follow the directives.

Stressing on keeping roads and highways neat and clean and beatifying those, he asked the officials concerned to remove unnecessary banners and posters from road dividers or both sides of the roads.

He said different city corporations and municipalities are depositing wastes on sides of roads and highways which is very unhealthy and unexpected as well.

Turning to the Padma Bridge construction, the minister said once the work completes, there will be mounting pressure of Dhaka-bound vehicles on streets. To face the extra pressure and lessen traffic congestion, works of inner and outer circular roads should be completed, he added.

He said a project has been taken to construct 81 concrete bridges instead of bailey bridges in the surrounding districts of the capital and the works will begin soon.

Three bridges will be constructed at Salehpur and Nayarahat including eight-lane Aminbazar bridge on Dhaka-Aricha highway, he added.

Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary Md. Nazrul Islam, Roads and Highways Department Chief Engineer Quazi Shahriar Hossain and Dhaka road zone Additional Chief Engineer Sabuj Uddin Khan joined the virtual view-exchange, among others.