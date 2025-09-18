Qatar Airways Dhaka-Doha Flight Delayed After Engine Fault; Passengers Face Discomfort Onboard

A Qatar Airways Dhaka-to-Doha flight faced an unexpected delay early Friday due to a technical fault. The Boeing 777-300ER aircraft was scheduled to depart from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 4:00 AM.

According to airline sources, the issue was detected in the right-side engine shortly after passengers had boarded the plane. During the inspection process, the cabin lights went out multiple times, leaving passengers in heat and discomfort.

Qatar Airways engineers immediately began working to resolve the issue. The airline stated that passenger safety remains its top priority and the flight will only depart once the technical fault has been fully resolved.

Meanwhile, several passengers expressed frustration. One passenger said, “We were kept inside the aircraft for nearly an hour in this heat. Children were crying, and elderly passengers were struggling. If they had informed us earlier, we could have waited at the terminal instead.”

Another passenger added, “The repeated power outages made the cabin unbearably hot. This is not what we expect from a world-class airline.”