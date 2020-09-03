Quader asks AL district, city units to submit full committees within Sept 15

Awami League General Obaidul Quader today instructed the AL district and city units and its associate bodies to submit their full-phase committees to the party’s office division within September 15 next.

“The AL district and city units and its associate bodies, which are yet to form their full-phase committees, have been asked to submit their full-fledged bodies to the party’s office division at AL President Sheikh Hasina’s political office within September 15 next,” he said.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, came up with the directives while addressing an AL secretary-level meeting at the party’s Bangabandhu Avenue central office in the capital.

AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the meeting through videoconferencing from Ganabhaban.

Quader said holding district conferences do not make any sense without upazila conferences and announcing union and ward committees. “That is why we have to think from the grassroots,” he added.

He said a meeting of the AL presidium members will be held soon and “then we are considering holding a meeting of the party’s executive committee”.

About the August 15 carnage, the AL general secretary said Ziaur Rahman had direct and indirect patronisation in the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and it is as clear as the daylight.

In different interviews, he said, self-declared killers of Bangabandhu – Colonel Farooq, Rashid and Majed – had told the media several times about Zia’s involvement in the Bangabandhu killing.

Quader said since Zia was involved in the assassination of Bangabandhu, he (Zia) rehabilitated the killers.

He said Zia incorporated the Indemnity Ordinance in the Constitution aiming to give impunity to the killers and halt their trial.

Responding to a remark of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the AL general secretary said: “I want to know from Mirza Fakhrul…who had ensured safe passages for the killers in going abroad and rewarded the killers by giving those jobs at Bangladesh missions abroad?”

“You (Fakhrul) should answer to this – why was Mushtaq’s Indemnity Ordinance, which halted the trial of the Bangabandhu’s killers, included in the Constitution through its fifth amendment?” he questioned.

