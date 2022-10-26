Quader asks BNP to shun daydreaming about caretaker govt

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today urged the leaders of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to shun daydreaming of restoring the caretaker government system.

He made the call while speaking at the triennial conference of Khilgaon Thana and Ward 1, 2, 3 and 75 of Awami League on Khilgaon Model College ground in the capital.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said: “How dare the BNP wants to change (keeping provision of caretaker government) the Constitution? They must shun their demand. The Constitution has been tampered a lot. The people will not allow them to tamper the Constitution any more”.

Just by holding two to three rallies, the BNP leaders think that they have come to power, but assuming the state power is not so easy, he said.

The AL general secretary warned that BNP will organize various programmes in December in the name of waging movements.

“BNP says that their rallies see huge gathering of people…but the party has failed to bring large number of people in their rallies. You (BNP) will hear roar of the people (AL supporters) in December,” he added.

Quader said as the BNP leaders have no shame, they go to different embassies and lodge complains against the country. BNP thinks that India and America will place them in power, he said.

He called upon the country’s people to keep patience amid the ongoing global crisis.

“Please be patient. (Prime Minister) Sheikh Hasina cannot sleep, if you are in trouble. Please pray for her sound health,” the AL general secretary said.

Dhaka South City AL president Abu Ahmed Mannafi inaugurated the conference with Khilgaon Thana AL president Lion Sharif Ali Khan in the chair.

AL presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, its joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, organising secretary Mirza Azam, Saber Hossain Chowdhury, MP, Dhaka South City AL general secretary Humayun Kabir, its vice president Shahid Serniabat and member Sahidul Islam Milon, among others, spoke.