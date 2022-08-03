Quader asks BNP to stand by people without making falsehood against govt

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today urged the BNP to stand by the poor and destitute people amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic without making hateful falsehood against the government.

He came up with the call while speaking at a press conference held at his official residence here.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the ruling AL has stood beside the country’s people during the pandemic, while the BNP is staying inside home.

He said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is issuing peculiar and imaginary statements claiming that the BNP remains beside the people, which is an attempt to hide their failures.

Mentioning that the people do not believe in such statements, the AL general secretary said the BNP leaders are practicing Goebbels-style sentences from isolation staying in their home corners.

Seeing any crisis, it is now clear to the people that the BNP leaders are always wrapped up like snails and look for a safe passage, he said.