Quader calls for establishing student politics as model of values

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said student politics should be established as model of values and knowledge as politics would be knowledge-based in the coming days.

He was addressing a seminar arranged by AL Education and Human Resource Affairs Sub-Committee titled “Education: Realistic Strategy for Achieving Targets of 2041” marking Education Day at AL’s Bangabandhu Avenue central office joining it virtually.

Quader said: “We need students, not examinees. Education is needed for life, not for living. Teachers, guardians, policymakers and students should realize the reality at first”.

He said student leaders now don’t arrange any seminar on education or problems of education or their campuses; even student organizations don’t organize any seminar on significance of Education Day now.

If the current trend continues, the glory of student organizations will be lost, he said. The minister underscored the need for taking up new strategies to enhance the standard of education on the basis of proper research.

He said the quality of teachers should be enhanced through imparting proper training to them side by side with enhancing the standard of education. Merits should be evaluated in providing post to anybody in any student organizations, he said.

He stressed on bringing back the students who have been dropped out from schools due to coronavirus pandemic. Quader said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina doesn’t think about the upcoming election, rather she thinks of the next generation.

As she is more concerned about the next generation, she is a statesman, he said. The minister said universities would resume its academic activities physically at the last week of this month. He said illegal occupants residing at residential halls or dormitories of universities should be stopped.

The AL general secretary said the youth should be built as worthy citizens for prosperous future of the country to build Bangabandhu’s Sonar Bangla and Sheikh Hasina’s prosperous and self-reliant Bangladesh and Sajeeb Wazed Joy’s Digital Bangladesh.

AL Joint General Secretary and Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University Vice- Chancellor Dr Munaz Ahmed Noor, Dhaka University Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr ASM Maksud Kamal spoke on the occasion with AL’s Education and Human Resource Affairs Sub- Committee Chairman Prof Dr Abdul Khaleque in the chair.

Former secretary Md Nazrul Islam Khan presented the keynote paper in the seminar moderated by sub-committee’s member secretary Shamsun Nahar Chapa.