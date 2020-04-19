Quader condemns BNP for unnecessarily criticising health sector

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today came down heavily on BNP, saying the party has been making unnecessary criticisms of the country’s health sector over the coronavirus outbreak.

“BNP secretary general Fakhrul Islam is unnecessarily criticising the country’s health management over the death of Dr Moin,” he told a press conference at his official residence here.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said many doctors died of the highly infectious coronavirus in different countries and that is why unnecessary criticism of the country’s health management is not rational at all.

“We are really shocked at the death of Dr Moin but we observe that the BNP secretary general is making unnecessary criticisms about the health management,” he added.

Noting that none, whether rich or poor, physician or politician, is being spared from the clutch of coronavirus, the AL general secretary said: “As a nation, we do not want any divide amid the ongoing crisis period. Literally, we cannot make this mistake.”

“We have to remember that this fight (against coronavirus) is a struggle for survival. We have to protect ourselves and others in this struggle. Our protection will be at stake if we cannot protect each other from the deadly virus,” he added.

Calling upon the country’s people to build the forts of awareness at household level under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Quader said: “If we all follow the health guidelines and stay home, of course, we will win in the war”.

He asked the grassroots AL leaders and workers to form relief distribution committees following the instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and join the relief distribution process in coordination with the local administration aiming to make it transparent.

The road transport and bridges minister warned that no corruption would be tolerated in relief distribution.

He expressed gratitude to those who have been working in the frontline to fight coronavirus, including doctors, nurses and other health professionals, members of law enforcing agencies, army personnel, media and emergency service providers. About the significance of the historic Mujibnagar Day, Quader said the day is observed remembering the oath-taking of the Bangladesh government-in-exile during the Independence War in 1971 at Baidyanathtala of Meherpur in Kushtia on April 17, 1971.

He said the government formally announced the proclamation of the independence on this day (May 17, 1971).

The AL general secretary said this year the day was observed in a brief manger amid coronavirus pandemic but there is a significance of this historic day.