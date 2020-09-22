Quader mourns death of fisheries minister Rezaul Karim’s mother

Road Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Majeda Begum, mother of Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim.

In a message of condolence, he prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Majeda Begum died of old-age complications at a hospital in Khulna last night at the age of 82.