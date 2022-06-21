Quader mourns death of Netrakona AL Leader Mofij Uddin
Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of General Secretary of Nazirpur Union AL of
Netrakona district Md Mofij Uddin.
In a condolence message, Quader prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members. Mofij Uddin died at 10.40 am yesterday at the age of 65.
He left behind wife, two sons, two daughters and a host of relatives and
admirers to mourn his death said a press release signed by AL office
Secretary Barrister Biplob Barua.
