Quader off to Singapore for health check-up
Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader left Dhaka today for Singapore for his routine health check-up.
Quader left Dhaka on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight around 8.30am for his routine health check-up, said a press release.
He will return home on January 4.
The AL leader has been suffering from chronic heart and lung problems for long.
