Quader seeks all parties role in protecting people from COVID-19
Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader today called upon all political parties of the country, including BNP, and other concerned to play a responsible role in protecting the lives of people amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. He came up with the call while speaking at a regular press briefing on contemporary issues at his official residence here.
Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said instead of encouraging people in the time of this crisis, the BNP is trying to break down their mental strength by spreading confusion among them.
Coming down heavily on the BNP for its ill-politics, he asked the party’s leaders to come out of the circle of grief and criticism and stand by people during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The coronavirus would not favour any particular party or thought, he added.
