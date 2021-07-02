Quader urges people to accept temporary suffering during lockdown

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today called upon the country’s people to accept their temporary sufferings during the strict lockdown enforced from today to contain coronavirus infections. He made the call while speaking at a press briefing on contemporary issues at his official residence here.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said since the coronavirus infection reached an alarming level, the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has decided to impose a strict lockdown as per the advice of experts.

“This lockdown is urgent for protecting lives,” he added. Urging the private and charitable organisations and affluent people to come forward to help the destitute and jobless people during the lockdown, he said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been leading the country in various calamities and crises, and she always takes the right decisions to this end.