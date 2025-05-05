Questioning by media to make state machinery more aware: Mahfuj Alam

Information and Broadcasting Adviser Md. Mahfuj Alam today said those running the state affairs would become more aware when media would continue asking more questions.

“The media have to ask questions because when media continues to ask questions, the people running the state affairs become more aware and compelled to behave more responsibly,” he said.

The adviser made this remark while speaking at a seminar titled “Brave New Bangladesh: Reform Roadmap for Press Freedom” as chief guest in the capital’s Midas Center.

UNESCO Dhaka Office, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) and the Embassy of Sweden jointly organized the seminar marking the World Press Freedom Day.

Emphasizing that press freedom can’t be achieved without political consensus, the adviser said, “We may make 10 good laws, but unless the political government upholds these laws and maintains a commitment to the people, media freedom cannot be ensured.”

Mahfuj Alam said that the Journalist Protection Act could be enacted instantly, but implementing the “One House One Media” policy recommended by the Media Reform Commission is a more lengthy process.

He continued, “We need to discuss certain sections of the Journalist Protection Act with the commission and move it to the policy-making stage to identify any potential loopholes. We are waiting for this step. After that, we will present it to the cabinet to make it into a law.”

Pointing out that the broadcasting policy is nearing completion, the adviser said, “We are also reviewing how television and online newspapers are to be reassessed, and how their licenses have been issued.”

On the issue of adjusting advertising rates, Mahfuj Alam said, “Talks have been held with the DFP regarding the re-pricing of advertising rates.”

He, however, added that the names of media outlets that misappropriated state funds by reporting inflated circulation figures will be disclosed as many showed circulation number up to 2 lakh although actual figure was not more than 2,000.

Media Reform Commission Chief Kamal Ahmed, AFP bureau chief Sheikh Sabiha Alam, BJC chairman Rezwanul Haque Raja and Times Media Group chairman and managing director AK Azad also spoke at the seminar, moderated by TIB executive director Dr Iftekharuzzaman.