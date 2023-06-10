বাংলা
Saturday, June 10, 2023
National

Rain likely in parts of country

by Salauddin
Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today predicted rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind in different areas of the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9am.

“Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions; at a few places over Dhaka, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions,” said a met office press release.

“Mild heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi, Pabna and Chuadanga and it may abate,” the met office said, adding that day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country till 9am tomorrow.

Besides, a low-pressure area has formed over the northeast Bay and adjoining area and intensified into a well-marked low over the same area.

Under its influence, deep convection is continuing over the north Bay. South-west monsoon has advanced up to Chattogram and Sylhet divisions.

The country’s maximum temperature on Friday was recorded at 37 degrees Celsius at Chuadanga and today’s minimum temperature was recorded at 22.5 degree Celsius at Satkhira in Khulna division.

The sun will set at 6.46pm today and rise at 5.10am tomorrow in the capital.

