Rain starts in country due to cyclonic storm ‘Yaas’

As the very severe cyclonic storm ‘Yaas’ hit the coastal area of India today, light to moderate rain has started in different parts of the country, specially at Shyamnagar upazila of Satkhira district.

Due to the storm triggered by ‘Yaas’, rain has been continuing for a few hours since 12 noon in several places of Shyamnagar upazila of Satkhira district in the division of Khulna causing tidal surge, 6 to 8 feet high above normal astronomical tide.

Embankments of Padma were damaged in several places and as a result, some villages of Shyamnagar were flooded by tidal water, said BSS’s Satkhira correspondent here today.

Heavy rains and howling winds lashed eastern India on Wednesday as the Covid-stricken country’s second cyclone in as many weeks roared towards the coast, forcing more than 1.2 million people to seek shelter.

The very severe cyclonic storm started crossing North Odisha-West Bengal coast between north of Dhamra and south of Balashore by 12 noon today.

It may move North-Northwestwards further and complete crossing the coast during next 3-4 hours, according to a latest cyclone bulletin issued by a Met Office here today.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 84kms of the very severe cyclone center is about 130kph rising to 150kph in gusts or squalls. Sea will remain very high near the very severe cyclone center.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal number three.

Under the influence of very severe cyclone , the districts of Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Jhalokathi, Pirojpur, Borguna, Patuakhali, Barishal, Bhola, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Chandpur and Chattogram and their offshore islands and chars are likely to experience wind speed up to 80-100 kph in gusts or squalls with heavy to very heavy falls during the passage of the storm.

Under the influence of very severe cyclone and the full moon phase, the low-lying areas of the districts of Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Jhalokathi, Pirojpur, Borguna, Patuakhali, Barishal, Bhola, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Chandpur and Chattogram are likely to be inundated by 03-06 feet height above normal astronomical tide.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain in shelter till further notice.