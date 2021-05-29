Home / National / Details

Relief items allotted for Yaas-hit 27 costal upazilas

28 May 2021, 12:41:11

As many as 16,500 packets of dry and other food items have been allotted for 27 upazilas in nine coastal districts due to rising tidal surge caused by cyclone ‘Yaas’.

The allocation was made by the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief yesterday, a press release said here today. It has been given to distribute among the marooned people of the 27 upazilas, the release added.

The coastal upazilas are: Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Shyamnagar, Asashuni, Koyra, Dakop, Paikgachha, Sharankhola, Mongla, Morelganj, Mathbaria, Barguna Sadar, Patharghata, Amtali, Patuakhali Sadar, Galachipa, Rangabali, Dashmina, Mirzaganj, Kalapara, Char Fashion, Monpura, Tajumuddin, Daulatkhan, Borhanuddin, Bhola Sadar, Hatia, Ramgati and Kamalnagar.

