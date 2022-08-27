Report against anti-state propaganda mongers abroad to concerned country: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud has urged the expatriate Bangladeshis and Awami League (AL) men to report against anti-state rumour mongers and malice disseminators staying abroad to their concerned countries.

The minister made the call while exchanging views with Bangladeshi expats in a hotel in Switzerland on Friday evening, said a press release received here today.

AL Switzerland unit vice president Mashiur Rahman, expatriate Bangladeshi community representatives Mozammel Haque and Polash Barua, among others, addressed the function with AL Switzerland unit president Nazrul Jamadar in the chair. Its general secretary Shyamol Khan conducted it.

Hasan said the country (Bangladesh) has changed under the dynamic leadership of Bangabandhu’s daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as it is now a role model of development before the globe.

But, he said many could not tolerate the unprecedented development of the country and so, they are spreading anti-state propaganda and hatred.

“I would like to urge the AL men and patriot Bangladeshi expatriates to make report against those persons (conspirators) to the concerned authority of their host countries,” said Hasan, also AL joint general secretary.

The minister also urged the AL men to present the incidents of brutal assassinations of Bangabandhu and most of his family members, extreme violations of human rights by killing hundreds of soldiers and AL men during the Zia, Ershad and Khaleda regimes before the United Nations Human Rights Council, international human rights organizations and foreign states.

Earlier, Hasan attended the second day session of the 27th meeting of the committee of UN’s Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities’.

In the evaluation of Bangladesh part, the minister said the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is implementing the long-term action plan (2018-2025) for the development of the persons with disabilities.

He said it is a matter of hope and joy that Premier’s daughter and Bangabandhu’s granddaughter Saima Wazed is playing a pivotal role in differently able persons’ treatment, services, education and development of their lives at national and international levels.

“For this, the persons with disabilities and autism are no longer burden for the society rather they are bringing honour for their family, society and the state as well. Even, they have brightened the country’s image achieving prizes at national and international tournaments including Olympic games,” he added.

He said the government is working to protect the human rights of the persons with disabilities through fulfilling their basic needs, ensuring employment opportunity, justice facilities and to protect them from repressions.

Disability-friendly shelter centers have also been constructed for them while relief and other assistances are being provided to them through disabilities related database, Hasan added.

Bangladesh permanent representative to the UN in Geneva Ambassador Md Mustafizur Rahman, Social Welfare secretary Md Jahangir Alam, deputy permanent representative to the UN Sanchita Haque, among others, joined the session.