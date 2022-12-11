Resignation of BNP MPs will have no impact on parliament: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said the resignation of BNP lawmakers from Jatiya Sangsad (JS) will not put any impact on the House as there are 301 members of the ruling AL alone and lawmakers of other parties are not resigning.

“The panic of December 10 has already passed but nothing happened…the root of Awami League is in the deep of the soil. It is impossible to uproot it,” he told a public rally arranged by AL Manikganj Zilla unit on the occasion of its triennial conference held at Manikganj Government High School Playground.

Qauder said there is no alternative to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh as the AL government dealt with corona virus pandemic successfully by providing vaccines to the country’s people free of cost.

“We have reasonable reserves which can meet up the demand of purchase in five months and we have sufficient food grains and edible oil in our stock,” he said.

The AL general secretary said a game will be started against corruption, militancy and vote rigging. “Now the semifinal of the game has been started and the final game will be started in the next December and January 2024,” he added.

Quader asked the opposition parties, particularly BNP, to shun using dirty language in politics.

Criticising the activities of the foreign missions in Dhaka, he said where human rights have been gone when the innocent Palestinians are being killed. Many women are also being raped in the USA each day, he said.

Quader said the killers tried to erase the name of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from the history, but he will be in the memory of the people forever.

He urged the people to reelect Sheikh Hasina casting their vote for boat, the symbol of the Awami League.

The meeting was addressed, among others, by AL organising secretary Mirza Azam, Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque, AL central committee member Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, AL education and human resources affairs secretary Shamsunnahar Chapa, central committee member Advocate Sanjida Khanam, Sayed Abdul Awal, MP, former mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation Sayed Khokon, Momtaj Begum, MP, AM Naimur Rahman Durjoy, MP, and Abdus Sobhan, MP.

Manikganj Zilla AL president Advocate Golam Mohiuddin presided over the function.

Later, Quader declared the names of the committee. Advocate Golam Mohiuddin and Advocate Abdus Salam were reelected as the president and general secretary of Manikganj Zilla AL respectively for the next three years.