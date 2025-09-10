Rooftop Farming in Banasree: Quddus–Momtaz Couple’s Green Revolution in Dhaka

In the heart of Dhaka’s Banasree, where concrete dominates the landscape, a two-story house rooftop has turned into a lush green paradise. Alhaj Lion M.A. Quddus and his wife Hasina Momtaz have created an extraordinary rooftop farm that resembles a village courtyard rather than an urban rooftop.

Covering 7,500 square feet, this rooftop garden is home to an amazing variety of fruit-bearing trees and vegetables. A giant mango tree produced over 1.5 maunds of mangoes this year, making it one of the highlights of the farm. There are also tamarind trees that yield fruit throughout the year, papaya trees that provide round-the-year harvest, along with black plum (jam), amla, lemon, olive, chalta, and countless seasonal vegetables and spices.

The origin of this green revolution was simple yet inspiring. The couple used daily kitchen waste—vegetable peels, fruit scraps, and eggshells—as natural compost. Over time, these transformed into organic fertilizer, giving life to countless plants. Today, the garden thrives without any chemical pesticides—only organic methods are used, ensuring healthier crops and a sustainable environment.

But the initiative goes beyond just farming. Their rooftop has become a learning hub for students, where young learners from different institutions come to experience hands-on training in planting and eco-friendly cultivation. The couple believes that rooftop farming not only supports food security but also builds a stronger bond with nature and brings peace of mind amidst urban chaos.

On September 10, their rooftop farm was featured in Channel i’s popular program “Rooftop Farming” presented by renowned agriculture journalist Shykh Seraj. Viewers across Bangladesh were amazed to see how a couple’s determination turned a concrete rooftop into a flourishing green sanctuary.

This initiative by Quddus and Momtaz stands as a shining example that with willpower and dedication, even limited urban spaces can be transformed into thriving natural havens. Their story is now seen as a symbol of Bangladesh’s growing rooftop farming movement—a green revolution in the making.