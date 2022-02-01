Rotary Vocational Excellence Award distributed
Rotary Governor (elect) Engineer MA Wahab distributed the Rotary Vocational Excellence Award 2021-22 at a Program held Dhaka on last Thursday.
Organized by Rotary Club of Dhaka Royal, Former Governor of Rotary Dr. Mir Anisuzzaman, M. Khairul Alam, Charter President of the Club Shereen Anis Bon, Salma Hossain, Naween Ahmed, Bertha Giti Baroi, Director, CORR the Jute Works (Caritas) and other leaders spoke on the occasion. Azima Khatun, Pushpa Das and Smriti Manda of Caritas received the Rotary Vocational Excellence Award at the program. At the event, Rotary Governor (elect) Engineer MA Wahab called to Rotarians to come forward in the service of distressed People
Unauthorized use of news, image, information, etc published by BD24Live.com is punishable by copyright law. Appropriate legal steps will be taken by the management against any person or body that infringes those laws.
Editor In Chief: Amirul Islam
House#35/10, Road#11, Sekhertek, Dhaka 1207
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 02-58157744
District Desk: 01552592502
News Desk: 09678677191
News Editor: 09678677190
Email: [email protected]
Comments: