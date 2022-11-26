Russia ‘will achieve’ Ukraine goals, Putin tells soldiers’ mothers

MOSCOW, RUSSIA – SEPTEMBER 8, 2022: Russia's President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to open first section of the M12 motorway linking Moscow and Kazan for traffic via a video linkup from the Moscow Kremlin. Gavriil Grigorov/POOL/TASSÐîññèÿ. Ìîñêâà. Ïðåçèäåíò ÐÔ Âëàäèìèð Ïóòèí â Êðåìëå â ðåæèìå âèäåîêîíôåðåíöèè ïðèíèìàåò ó÷àñòèå â öåðåìîíèè îòêðûòèÿ äâèæåíèÿ ïî ïåðâîìó ïóñêîâîìó êîìïëåêñó íóëåâîãî ýòàïà òðàññû Ì-12 Ìîñêâà-Êàçàíü. Ãàâðèèë Ãðèãîðîâ/POOL/ÒÀÑÑ

President Vladimir Putin on Friday told a group of mothers of soldiers fighting in Ukraine that Russia will achieve the goals of its military campaign in the country.

“We must achieve our goals and we will achieve them in the end,” Putin said during the televised meeting at his residence near Moscow. He also denounced what he called attempts by “the enemy… in the information sphere” to “devalue, (and) compromise” Moscow’s tactics in Ukraine.