Russia ‘will achieve’ Ukraine goals, Putin tells soldiers’ mothers
President Vladimir Putin on Friday told a group of mothers of soldiers fighting in Ukraine that Russia will achieve the goals of its military campaign in the country.
“We must achieve our goals and we will achieve them in the end,” Putin said during the televised meeting at his residence near Moscow. He also denounced what he called attempts by “the enemy… in the information sphere” to “devalue, (and) compromise” Moscow’s tactics in Ukraine.
