Sajeda Chy’s death is irreparable loss to nation: PM

Describing Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury’s death as an irreparable loss not only to Awami League but also to the country, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today told the parliament that she had significant contributions to the nation as well as the party.

“Her (Sajeda Chowdhury) death has created an irreversible loss not only to the Awami League, but also our country, the nation and particularly to me,” she said.

The leader of the house said this, while joining the discussion over a condolence motion placed in the Parliament to express profound grief at the demise of two sitting lawmakers — Deputy Leader of the House Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury and Sheikh Anee Rahman — as well as some noted personalities including Queen Elizabeth-II and former five MPs.

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury moved the condolence motion in the House at the beginning of the 20th session of the 11th Parliament.

Later, the Parliament unanimously adopted a condolence motion following the discussion.

Sheikh Hasina said that Sajeda Chowdhury was at the helm of Awami League and took it forward during a very bad time after the 1975 carnage.

“She used to follow the ideology and principle of the party and tried to keep the party organised in that tough time,” she said, adding that she (Sajeda) used to stay in the frontline in every movement and struggle.

The premier said AL was tortured in the hands of — Ziaur Rahman, HM Ershad and Khaleda Zia — during their regimes.

Terming Sajeda Chowdhury as a great Freedom Fighter, social activist and cultural-minded person, she said, “We, Bangladesh Awami League, truly lost a devoted soul at her demise.”

Noting that she used to call Sajeda Chowdhury as aunt, she said, “I always found her beside me throughout of life.”

Sheikh Hasina recalled her contribution to the nation including women empowerment, women leadership, forestation and environment.

Paying rich tributes to Queen Elizabeth-II, Sheikh Hasina said she was a symbol of motherhood to the people of Great Britain.

Queen Elizabeth-II was also sincere to the commonwealth countries. “The Queen used to talk to me and enquire about me whenever I participated in the Commonwealth summit,” she said.

The Queen shared with the premier about her worry over the women leadership crisis in the commonwealth countries, environment and adverse impacts of climate change.

Recalling her memory, the prime minister said the Queen once took her to the balcony of Buckingham Palace, and pointing out at the plastic pollution in the sea told her that actions should be taken to prevent the pollution.