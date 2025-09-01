Seeds, fertilizer distributed among farmers in Jashore

Maskalai dal seeds and chemical fertilizers were distributed to small and marginal farmers in Sadar upazila of the district under the agri incentive programme.

Deputy Commissioner Md. Azaharul Islam distributed the incentives among the farmers as the chief guest at a function held at Sadar upazila parishad auditorium.

Assistant Commissioner (Land) Nusrat Yasmin presided over the function.

It was addressed, among others, by Deputy Director of Department of Agricultural Extension Agronomist Mosharraf Hossain, Sadar Upazila Agricultural Officer Agronomist Razia Sultana, Training Officer Abu Talha, and President of Jashore Press Club Zahid Hasan Tukun.

Under the programme, 60 selected farmers of the upazila have been provided with five kg of seeds, 10 kg of DAP and five kg of MOP fertilizer for cultivating Maskalai.

facebook sharing button