Friday, August 25, 2023
National

Seven killed, 4 injured in Narsingdi road accident

by Mir Shakil
by Mir Shakil

Seven people were killed and four others injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a microbus in Etakhola area on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway under Shibpur upazila of the district in the early hours of today.

The accident occurred at about 2am, said Itakhola Highway police outpost in-charge inspector Md Kabir Hossain.

Kabir said that the Sylhet-bound microbus collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction on the highway.

Five people were killed on the spot. Later, one person died while being taken to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital and another died after being admitted to the hospital.

The injured were initially taken to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital and later shifted to Dhaka for better treatment, said inspector Kabir.

