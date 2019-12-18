Seven militants to walk gallows for Holey Artisan attack

A special tribunal here today sentenced seven out of total eight accused to death in a case lodged over horrific militant attack on the capital’s Holey Artisan Bakery in 2016, that claimed lives of 20 innocent people, most of them foreigners.

Judge Md Mujibur Rahman of Dhaka Anti-terrorism Special Tribunal came up with the short judgement at around 12.15pm in presence of the accused in the crowded courtroom. Earlier, the judge started reading out the judgement at 12.05 pm.

The seven death-row-convicts are – Jahangir Alam alias Rajib Gandhi, Rakibul Hasan Regan, Rashedul Islam alias Rash, Sohel Mahfuz, Hadisur Rahman Sagar, Shariful Islam and Mamunur Rashid. The tribunal acquitted Mizanur Rahman alias Boro Mizan from the charge framed under section 6 (2) (a) of Anti Terror Act 2009.

Earlier the jail authorities brought the eight to the court at around 10.15 am from Keraniganj Central Jail and kept them in judge court lockup with extra security in and around the court premises. They were taken to

courtroom at around 11.50am.

Two archways had been set up at the entrance of the courtroom, on the fourth-floor of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court building, with extra vigil from different law enforcing agencies. Two other archways were set up

at the main gate of the building.

Journalists and lawyers were allowed to enter the courtroom only after 11.30am following thorough screening. All the makeshift shops around the court premises were kept closed today as police barred to park vehicles and

motorbikes inside.

In the initial reaction, Dhaka metropolitan public prosecutor Abdullah Abu welcomed the verdict, saying it would play an important role in curbing militancy in the country.

“It will create a sense of fear among the militants and like-minded people,” he said. Dhaka Anti-terrorism Special Tribunal came up with judgement, almost three and a half years after the grisly militant attack on upscale cafe, in capital’s Gulshan area on July 1, 2016.

The Tribunal judge on November 17 set today to pass verdict in the case as both prosecution and defence concluded their arguments in the case on that day.

A total of 113 out of 211 witnesses have testified in the case. Two police officials valiantly laid down their lives while trying to save people during the militant attack. Later, five militants, Rohan Ibn Imtiaj,

Mir Sameh Mobassher, Nibras Islam, Shafikul Islam alias Uzzal and Khairul Islam alias Payel, were killed in a commando operation.

Police filed the case under the anti-terror act with Gulshan Police Station. The trial was initiated on November 26, 2018 by framing charges against the eight accused.