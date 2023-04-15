Severe heat wave likely to continue

Severe heat wave is sweeping over many places of the country and it may continue, said a weather forecast issued by the Bangladesh Metrology Department (BMD) here today.

“Severe heat wave is sweeping over Khulna division and the districts of Dhaka, Faridpur, Manikganj, Rajshahi, Pabna and Patuakhali… Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over remaining parts of the country and it may continue,” said the bulletin valid for the next 24 hours commencing 9am today.

The day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, it added.

Country’s maximum temperature on Friday was recorded 41.7 degrees Celsius at Chuadanga while today’s minimum temperature 20.5 degrees Celsius was recorded at Rangamati.

However, no rainfall recorded across the country during the last 24 hours.

The sun sets at 6.20 pm today and rises at 5.37 am tomorrow in the capital.