Shahab Uddin calls for saving wild animals

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin today called for stopping the hunting and killing of wild

creatures or animals. “Wild animals should be protected and wildlife trapping, killing and hunting should be stopped to prevent deadly diseases like COVID-19,” he said. The environment minister said while speaking virtually at the inaugural function of “22nd National Conference and Annual General Meeting-2020 of the Zoological Society of Bangladesh” as the chief guest from his official residence here.

Many zoonotic diseases such as rabies, Ebola virus (EBOV), Nipah virus, swine flu and Avian influenza (Bird Flu) are spreading among the humans and domestic animals due to massive destruction of forest and wildlife habitats, he said. “If we become successful in conserving forests and wildlife with the cooperation of all, we’ll be able to be free from such diseases,” he hoped.

“The destruction of wildlife has reduced the distance between humans and the wild creatures or animals,” he said, adding that the Wildlife Crime

Control Unit (WCCU), a part of Bangladesh Forest Department, is working relentlessly to curb wildlife poaching, trafficking and marketing.

With Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman in the chair, the event was attended, among others, by Senior

Secretary of Local Government Division (LGD) Helal Uddin Ahmed, Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) of Forest Department Md Amir Hosain Chowdhury ,Chairman of Prokriti O Jibon Foundation Mukit Majumdar Babu and Managing Director and CEO of ACI Agribusiness Dr FH Ansarey as special guests.