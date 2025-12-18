Sharif Osman Bin Hadi Passes Away

Dhaka: Sharif Osman Bin Hadi has passed away.

His death was confirmed by his brother Omar Hadi at 9:40 PM on Thursday. The information was also shared through Omar Hadi’s verified Facebook account.

According to reports, on Friday (December 12) at around 2:30 PM, Sharif Osman Bin Hadi was shot while traveling in a battery-powered rickshaw on Box Culvert Road in the Puran Paltan area. The attackers were riding a motorcycle.

After the incident, he was first taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where he underwent surgery. Later, he was transferred to Evercare Hospital. As his condition continued to deteriorate, he was taken to Singapore General Hospital for advanced treatment, where he eventually passed away.