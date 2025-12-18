Home » Sharif Osman Bin Hadi Passes Away
Featured

Sharif Osman Bin Hadi Passes Away

by newsdesk
written by newsdesk 0 comments

Dhaka: Sharif Osman Bin Hadi has passed away.

His death was confirmed by his brother Omar Hadi at 9:40 PM on Thursday. The information was also shared through Omar Hadi’s verified Facebook account.

According to reports, on Friday (December 12) at around 2:30 PM, Sharif Osman Bin Hadi was shot while traveling in a battery-powered rickshaw on Box Culvert Road in the Puran Paltan area. The attackers were riding a motorcycle.

After the incident, he was first taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where he underwent surgery. Later, he was transferred to Evercare Hospital. As his condition continued to deteriorate, he was taken to Singapore General Hospital for advanced treatment, where he eventually passed away.

You may also like

Any Kind of Mob Violence Is Unacceptable: Mirza Fakhrul

CEC calls upcoming polls unique, historic for restoring democratic practices

Govt’s main target is to bring back killers of July massacre: Press...

​Khaleda Zia’s condition deteriorates, under close observation

Dhaka awaits India’s reply on Hasina extradition

Polls schedule to be announced any day in first half of Dec:...

@2020 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by TEchWinks

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More