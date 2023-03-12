Sheikh Hasina establishes peace, harmony in CHT: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has established the bond of harmony between the hill people and the Bangalees by making the Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT) peace accord and the Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT) Affairs Ministry.

“Ziaur Rahman had created rifts between the hill people and the Bangalees. But Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has established the bond of harmony between them. Now, there is no crisis of confidence between them, rather harmony has been created. T All the isolated incidents take place due to extortion only,” he said.

The minister said these while addressing the triennial conference of Krishak League (KL) of the district unit at Khagrachari Government College ground here.

Hasan said a vast change has taken place in all sectors in the hill and plain areas under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The position of the country in size is 92nd while its position is third in producing paddy, second or third in fresh water fish, fourth in vegetables, second in mango and first in producing Hilsha across the globe, he added.

It has been possible only for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and for her magical leadership, said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.

But, the minister said, BNP’s fugitive leader Tarique Rahman cannot tolerate the changes while Begum Khaleda Zia feels chest pain.

He said BNP knocked itself down while trying to topple the government. The base of Awami League is rooted deeply and it is a party of mass people, farmers and laborers, he said, adding, “We didn’t lease the street to anyone. We remain on the streets and will be in future too.”

Terming the premier as farmer and agriculture friendly, Hasan said the first decision of the first cabinet meeting of the government in 2009 was providing subsidies for agriculture and farmers. Besides, 100 kilograms of honey has been obtained by cultivating bees in Ganabhaban while other vegetables and paddy are being produced, he said, adding that there were other prime ministers, including Begum Khaleda Zia, but no one could do it.

He said the Krishak League is an organization formed by Bangabandhu and it is well organised at grass roots level throughout the country. Bangabandhu’s daughter Sheikh Hasina had conducted a tree plantation programme across the country through the organisation after returning home in 1981, he added.

Earlier, AL Khagrachari district unit general secretary Niramalendu Chowdhury and Khagrachari Parbottyo Zila Parishad chairman Mong Swei Pru Chowdhury Apu inaugurated the conference through releasing pigeons and balloons.

KL former general secretary Agriculturalist Bishwanath Sarker Bitu addressed it as the main speaker while Taskforce on Rehabilitation of Returnee Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons chairman Kujendra Lal Tripura, MP, Bashonti Chakma, MP, and KL vice president Akbar Ali Chowdhury, among others, addressed as special guests.

KL office secretary Rezaul Karim Reza and law secretary Advocate Rabeya Haque, among others, also addressed the conference with KL Kharachari unit convenor Pintu Bhattachariya in the chair.

Later, Pintu and Khakan Khokan Chakma were elected president and general secretary of the organization respectively.