Sheikh Hasina is now world leader: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has now become a world leader from a student leader and all achievements of Bangladesh have been attained under the Premier’s leadership.

“In fact, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been turned into a world leader from a student leader. I saw a photograph of Sheikh Hasina where she was leading a procession on February 15 in 1975. She was not only a VP of Eden College, she was also a member of the central Chhatra League committee,” he said.

The minister stated these while inaugurating a documentary ‘Sheikh Hasina Ganatanthra o Unnayaner Rupokar’ made by Department of Film and Publication and a timeline story based on the Premier’s life and works named ‘Sheikh Hasina Pratidin’ which will be broadcasted at BTV everyday. The function was held at an auditorium of Film Archive at Agargaon in the capital.

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Md Mokbul Hossain addressed the function as special guest with BTV director general Sohrab Hossain in the chair. DFP director general SM Golam Kibria, and Ekattor TV chairman Mozammel Haque, among others, addressed it.

Hasan said today is 76th birthday of Bangabandhu’s daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Marking the day, the documentary ‘Sheikh Hasina Ganatanthra o Unnayaner Rupokar’ will be aired across the country by Mass Communication Department while it will be provided to different televisions also, he added.

On the other hand, he said, the timeline story ‘Sheikh Hasina Pratidin’ will be aired at BTV while other TV channels will also air the programme.

The minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is the symbol of democracy, development, progress, the spirit of the Liberation War and the culture of Bangalees. She is the true reflection of Bangalee women, said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.

He said Jananethri Sheikh Hasina has been in struggle since her childhood. Her father was not there when she was born, even her father was not present during her marriage, he added.

The minister said her (Sheikh Hasina) father was in prison during the birth of her first child. Even, she was interned in a house during the great Liberation War and the Premier’s ICT Affairs Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy was born during the time, he added.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina didn’t get her father in all important moments of her life. So that, Jananethri Sheikh Hasina has grown up through struggle since her childhood, said Hasan.

The minister said Jananethri Sheikh Hasina took all people of Bangladesh as her own though she had lost her parents, brothers, sister-in-laws and other relatives in one day.

He said ill attempts were made for 19 times to kill Bangabandhu’s daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. But, she didn’t get upset, hesitate and didn’t stop, he said, adding that she moved forward with more courage for the welfare of the people of the country and it was only possible for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He said Indian Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi met with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during her visit in India and she (Priyanka) gave a status in social media. In the post, Priyanka Gandhi wrote that ‘Sheikh Hasina is my inspiration’, he added.

Hasan said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is not only an inspiration of Priyanka Gandhi, she is also an inspiration of all political leaders across the globe.

The minister extended thanks to BTV, Mozammel Babu and his team to make the timeline story.

He also wished healthy and long life of the Prime Minister.