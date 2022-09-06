Sheikh Hasina, Modi inaugurate Maitree Power Plant

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi today jointly inaugurated Unit-I of Maitree Power Plant, a 1320 (660×2) MW super critical coal-fired thermal power plant at Rampal, Khulna.

The power plant is being set up at an estimated cost of approximately US$ two billion with US $ 1.6 billion as Indian Development Assistance under Concessional Financing Scheme, an official said.

Before inaugurating the power plant virtually, the two prime ministers witnessed the exchange of seven memorandums of understanding (MoUs) signed between Dhaka and New Delhi following bilateral talks at the Hyderabad House here.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in New Delhi on Monday on a four-day state visit to India at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

The MoUs are – MoU between the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India and Ministry of Water Resources, Government of Bangladesh on withdrawal of Water by India and Bangladesh from common border river Kushiyara, MoU between the Ministry of Railways (Railway Board), India and the Ministry of Railways of Bangladesh on training of Bangladesh Railway personnel in India, MoU between the Ministry of Railways (Railway Board), Government of India and the Ministry of Railways, Government of Bangladesh on Collaboration in IT systems such as FOIS and other IT applications for Bangladesh Railway.

The other instruments are – MoU between the National Judicial Academy, India and the Supreme court of Bangladesh on Training and Capacity Building Programme for Bangladesh Judicial Officers in India, MoU on Scientific and Technological Cooperation between Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), India and Bangladesh Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (BCSIR), Bangladesh, MoU on Cooperation in the Areas of Space Technology and MoU between the Prasar Bharti and Bangladesh Television (BTV) on Cooperation in Broadcasting.