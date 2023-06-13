বাংলা
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
National

Sheikh Hasina sends seasonal mangoes to Indian President, PM

by Salauddin
written by Salauddin

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent fresh seasonal mangoes as gift to Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Premier Narendra Modi.

Sheikh Hasina also gifted mangoes to Sonia Gandhi, former president of Indian National Congress party and other Indian dignitaries, according to a press release of Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, received here today.

As a gesture of goodwill, the Bangladesh premier gifted mangoes to Indian dignitaries in the past too, the release added.

This year, the gift baskets carried popular varieties of mango like Himsagar and Langra originating mainly from the Rajshahi region of Bangladesh which is famous for producing high quality delicious mangoes.

The Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi delivered the gifts to the offices of the respective dignitaries.

