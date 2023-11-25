Sheikh Hasina to exchange views with party’s nomination aspirants for 12th JS polls

Awami League President and party’s parliamentary nomination board chief Sheikh Hasina will exchange views with AL’s nomination aspirants for the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election at Ganabhaban at 10 am tomorrow.

Awami League President and party’s parliamentary nomination board chief Sheikh Hasina will chair the meeting, said a press release signed by AL office secretary Barrister Biplab Barua today.

AL general secretary Obaidul Quader has requested all member of Awami League’s National Election Steering Committee formed for the 12th national parliamentary elections and party’s all nomination aspirants to attend the meeting on time with photo-copy of NID card and received copy of nomination papers (photo-copy of online forms).