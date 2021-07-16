Sheikh Hasina’s imprisonment day today

The imprisonment day of Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be observed in the

country today in a befitting manner.

The Awami League president was arrested from her Sudha Sadanresidence at Dhanmondi in the city on July 16, 2007 during the

military-backed caretaker government, which assumed power in the political changeover of 1/11 in 2007.

Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies observe the day as the ‘Imprisonment Day of Sheikh Hasina’.

To mark the day, AL and its associate bodies have taken various programmes, including discussions and milad and doa mahfils, to

observe the day, maintaining the health guidelines and social distancing.

Dhaka city south AL will organize a discussion at 10.30 am at the party’s central office in the city’s Bangabandhu Avenue. AL General

Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader will address the discussion virtually as the chief guest with Dhaka city

south AL President Abu Ahmed Mannafi in the chair.

Besides, Swechchhasebak League will arrange a discussion and milad and doa mahfil at 11am at its office in the city’s Bangabandhu Avenue,

seeking the healthy and long life of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Marking the day, Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote will organize a virtual discussion tomorrow while AL Presidium Member Begum Matia

Chowdhury will address it as the chief guest.

Obaidul Quader in a statement called upon the countrymen to pray to Almighty Allah for healthy and long life of Sheikh Hasina, maintaining

the health protocols.

He simultaneously urged all to extend cooperation to the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina being imbued with the spirit of

Liberation War and democratic values by lighting up the flame of patriotism in the minds of Bangalees and creating a shield to overcome

the crisis.

AL President Sheikh Hasina was released from the special sub-jail set up on the premises of the Jatiya Sangsad (parliament) Building on

June 11 in 2008 after remaining captive there for nearly 11 months.

As she fell sick during her captivity, demands were raised then from different quarters including the Awami League and its associate

bodies to send her abroad for better medical treatment after releasing her from jail.

Conceding to the people’s spontaneous and repeated demands and pressure from different quarters, the caretaker government was

compelled to release Sheikh Hasina from jail.