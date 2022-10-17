Sheikh Russel Day tomorrow

Sheikh Russel Day will be observed in the country tomorrow in a befitting manner coinciding with the 59th birthday of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s youngest son Shaheed Sheikh Russel.

Sheikh Russel, also the youngest brother of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was born on October 18 in 1964 at the historic Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi road number 32 in the capital.

But he was brutally assassinated along with most of his family members, including his father Bangabandhu, on August 15, 1975 when he was a student of class four at University Laboratory School.

The Cabinet Division last year declared October 18, the birthday of Sheikh Russel, as Sheikh Russel Day under the category “Ka”.

To mark the day, government bodies, ruling Awami League and its associate bodies, and different socio-cultural organizations will observe various programmes at national and international levels.

Awami League leaders and workers will place wreaths at the graves of Sheikh Russel and other martyrs of August 15, 1975 carnage at Banani graveyard here at 9am tomorrow.

Fateha, milad and doa mahfil will also be offered there, said a press release.

The day will also be observed at Bangladesh missions abroad while different dailies will publish supplements highlighting the significance of the day tomorrow.