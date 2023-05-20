Singer Noble remanded

The court granted a one-day remand to singer Mainul Ahsan Noble after his arrest in a cheating case. He was produced in the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court of Dhaka at around 4:30 pm on Saturday (May 20). After that, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DB) applied to remand him for three days for proper investigation of the case. On the other hand, his lawyer applied for bail.

After the hearing, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ahmed Humayun granted remand to Kabir. Shahidul Islam, the in-charge of CMM court’s jail, informed the media.

Earlier, DB arrested him in Motijheel police station of the capital on the charge of grabbing 1 lakh 72 thousand rupees without going to the event. Singer Mainul Ahsan Noble has been arrested on charges of cheating, said DMP Commissioner Khandaker Ghulam Farooq.

On May 16, the representative of the SSC batch 2016 of Shariatpur’s Vedarganj Headquarters Pilot High School at Motijheel police station in the capital. Safayet Islam filed the case as the plaintiff. The next day, the court accepted the statement of the case and ordered to submit the report on July 9.

Meanwhile, after Noble’s arrest, his ex-wife Salsabil Mahmud has come to the DB office. He made a verbal complaint against Nobel there.