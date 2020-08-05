Sinha killing would not affect army-police relations: army, police chiefs

Bangladesh Army Chief General Aziz Ahmed and Inspector General of Police Benazir today said the death of Major (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan was ‘an isolated incident’ and it would not affect the army-police relations.

Both of them said this while speaking at a joint press conference at Cox’s Bazar Army Rest House today.

Army Chief General Aziz Ahmed said a probe team is working on the killing of Major (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan and all those found involved in the killing would be brought to justice.

He said any instigation could not affect the relations of the two forces.

Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed said Bangladesh Army and Bangladesh Police have the relations of mutual respect and trust, and no isolated incident could affect it.

He said Bangladesh Army and Bangladesh Police worked together in many crises in the last 50 years and even the two forces are working together amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The IGP said as per the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a probe team was formed to investigate the killing of Major (retd) Sinha and the investigation would be free from any influence.

He said if anyone of the disciplined force is found involved in the killing, the person would be brought to justice.

Benazir urged all not to make any instigating remark over the killing of Sinha.

Before the press conference, the army chief, the IGP and high officials of the government attended a closed door meeting and then visited the scene of the incident.