Six killed, 5 injured in Tangail road accident
Six persons were killed and five others injured in a road accident in Kurni area on the Dhaka-Tangail highway under Mirzapur upazila of the district today.
The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.
Officer-in-Charge of Gorai highway police Md. Mozaffor Hossein said that the accident occurred around 7am when a Dhaka-bound vegetable-laden truck hit a standing bus of Seba Classic Paribahan on the spot.
Four people died on the spot while two others died at Mirzapur’s Kumudini Medical College Hospital.
Five others, who were critically injured, were admitted to the Kumudini hospital.
