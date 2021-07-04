Social Welfare Ministry seeks nominations for ‘Mother of Humanity Social Welfare Award’

The Ministry of Social Welfare has asked for the nominations for the ‘Mother of Humanity Social Welfare Award (2020-21)’ as per the Mother of Humanity Award Policy-2018. The information was given in an official handout here today. According to the policy, nominations will be asked from tomorrow (July 5) while applications in this regard will be accepted in district committees till July 31.

Nominations will be finalized in the district committees on August 17. Besides, nomination recommendations will be sent to the Ministry by the District Committees by August 31 and the proposals will be sent from the Ministry and the Department to the Ministry of Social Welfare by August 20.

Nominations will be finalized by National Committee on October 15.

The final nominations will be sent to the Cabinet Division by the National Committee by October 31 and the award will be given by the Prime Minister on January 2, 2022. The award will be given out every year on January 2, the national day for social welfare.

Nomination table and policies (with amendments) for ‘Mother of Humanity Social Welfare Award’ will be available on the website of the Ministry of Social Welfare (www.msw.gov.bd), website of the Department of Social Services (www.dss.gov.bd) and all district social service offices.

The application has to be submitted to the district social service office located at the field level of the Ministry of Social Welfare. In case of nomination at the ministry and division level, it should be sent directly to the Ministry of Social Welfare.