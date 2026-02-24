Some innocent people accused after August 5: Home Minister

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed stated that after August 5, 2024, some ordinary and innocent individuals have been accused in several cases to serve personal interests. Certain opportunist groups have filed these cases, which have come to our attention.

He made this statement on Tuesday (February 24) at the Ministry of Home Affairs in the Secretariat, in response to a journalist’s question.

He added, “We are committed to establishing the rule of law. Our utmost efforts will continue to ensure that no one falls victim to baseless harassment cases.”

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed also announced that approval has been granted to withdraw an additional 1202 politically motivated harassment cases filed against opposition party activists and people from various professions over 17 years during the tenure of the previous fascist government.

The Home Minister further stated that approval was previously given to withdraw 1006 politically motivated harassment cases filed against opposition party activists. For withdrawal, only politically motivated harassment cases were considered, excluding those related to murder, drugs, weapons, explosives, and women and child abuse.

The Minister added, “We have initiated steps to withdraw several more politically motivated harassment cases. These cases will be carefully scrutinized to ascertain if they are truly political in nature. A verification committee will be formed to prevent any misuse. A decision on this will be made within today or tomorrow.”