South Sudanese President invites investment from Bangladesh

South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit has invited more investment and engagement from Bangladesh government and entrepreneurs in view of the advantage of open foreign policy of the new African nation.

The South Sudanese president assured his support regarding receiving more Bangladesh investment and engaging in his country where a large contingent of Bangladeshi UN peace keepers have been deployed.

Mayardit made the offer while Bangladesh foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, who is now visiting South Sudan, called on him in Juba on Saturday, a foreign ministry press release said here.

During the meeting, the President appreciated the immense contributions made by the Bangladeshi peacekeepers in different infrastructural and social developmental activities since their independence in different parts of South Sudan.

Mayardit said they would consider to reinforce the diplomatic relations by opening representations at both the capitals while passing his sincere greetings to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

During the meeting, they discussed the total gamut of the bilateral relations and agreed to further strengthen the bilateral engagements.

Dr. Momen conveyed the greetings of President Md. Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the people of Bangladesh to him and the people of South Sudan.

The foreign minister mentioned the ideals and contributions of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the remarkable development of Bangladesh under the leadership Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Momen offered to share the experience and knowledge of Bangladesh with South Sudan gathered from its journey towards development.

They identified agriculture, ICT, education, military cooperation, south-south cooperation, connectivity to be the sectors of priority.

President Mayardit recognized the development of Bangladesh and expressed his sincere thanks for the offer of the Foreign Minister to extend support and cooperation.

Dr. Momen also met South Sudan Foreign Minister Dr Mariam al-Sadiq al-Mahdi and offered the expertise and experience of Bangladesh in the sectors of agriculture, ICT and especially the peacekeeping.

The Bangladesh foreign minister further offered to train the future Sudanese peacekeepers at the excellent facilities available in Bangladesh.

He opined that as a part of the effort of Bangladesh to bolster south-south cooperation and connectivity, Dhaka would extend support to Sudan in the fields of education and trade.

Both the foreign ministers agreed to further intensify the current mutual engagements and agreed to consolidate existing bilateral relations by reinvigorating the different bilateral agreement done all through the years.

The Sudanese Foreign Minister expressed her deep appreciation for the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina especially for her immense contribution towards women empowerment.

The foreign m4inister had also met the expatriate Bangladeshis in Sudan and called them to participate in the nation-building efforts under the leadership of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to realize the dream of Bangabandhu.