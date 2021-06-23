Speaker for eradicating child marriage from society

Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury in a function yesterday underscored the need for eradicating child marriage from the society anyhow to bring the adolescents under health well-protected.

“To this regard, the guardians, teachers, public representatives, media men and other stakeholders of the society should come forward with positive attitude to eliminate the child marriage to build a better country”, she said.

Dr. Sharmin made the comments while addressing a workshop on ‘Health Well Protection for the Adolescents during the Corona Pandemic’ as the chief guest by virtual joining from her office at Jatiya Sangsad on Sunday.

Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat and UNFP (United Nations Population Fund) jointly arranged the workshop at the hall room of Sundarganj Upazila Parishad of the district in cooperation with upazila administration with local lawmaker Barrister Shameem Haider Patwary in the chair.

Representative of UNFP Asa Torkelsson, Upazila Parishad Chairman Ashraful Alam Sarker and Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mohammad Al- Maruf also spoke as special guests.

Upazila women affairs officer Sumi Kaiser also addressed the workshop, among others.

“The rate of child marriage tendency has increased in rural areas recently as the academic institutions– high schools and colleges– remained closed due to the on-going corona pandemic that making the victims more worried about their health condition,” the speaker said.

“It is also alarming for the nation,” she added.

The speakers underscored the need for considering the welfare and betterment of the country, child marriage should be stopped through active participation, cooperation and holistic approach of all.

During the open discussion session of the workshop a number of adolescent girls also talked to the speaker about various issues including reproductive health and in reply they got suggestions from her elaborately.

The adolescent girls heard her with patience and thanked her for giving them advices which will protect them from the child marriage, a curse of the society.

Almost all upazila level officials, public representatives, political leaders and civil society members including journalists of print and electronic media took part in the workshop spontaneously.