SSC, equivalent exams begin tomorrow

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations of 2023 under 11 education boards will begin across the country tomorrow.

All necessary measures have been taken to hold the exams smoothly, said Education Minister Dipu Moni at a programme in Bhola today.

Noting that there is no scope of question paper leakage this year, she said if the matter of spreading rumor in this regard is proved against anyone, stern action will be taken against the person concerned.

A total of 20,72,153 students under the 11 education boards – nine general, one madrasa and one technical – will appear in this year’s examinations.

All coaching centres across the country have been declared closed from April 26 to May 23 on the occasion of the exams.

This year, the exams will also be held in all subjects with full 100 marks but on curtailed syllabuses. The decision to shorten the syllabuses was made considering the fact that the candidates of these public exams have attended fewer in-person classes compared to the pre-Covid period.

The examinees have, however, been directed to enter the centres 30 minutes prior to beginning of the examinations. Center secretary will be informed about the question code just 25 minutes before beginning of the examinations.