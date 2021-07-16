SSC exams in Nov, HSC in Dec if Covid situation improves: Dipu Moni
The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams of 2021 will be held in November, while Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams will be held in December this year if the Covid-19 situation in the country improves.
Education Minister Dipu Moni said this while speaking at a virtual press briefing over the SSC and HSC examinations today.
“If the COVID-19 situation comes under control, the SSC and equivalent examinations will be held in the second week of November while HSC and equivalent exams in the first week of December maintaining health guidelines,” the minister said.
